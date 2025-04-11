Zimbabwe: It Is Their Land - Local Government Ministry Says After Public Uproar Over MPs' Upmarket Stands

The Local Government Ministry has come out in defence of legislators fingered in questionable land grabs that might see them get between 300sqm and 1,000sqm of prime residential stands within Harare's leafy Borrowdale district.

Members of Parliament (MPs), including those from opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), are on a list of beneficiaries that has been circulated widely via social media.

Questions had been raised after noting that some of the benefiting MPs received between US$40,000 and US$500.000 as housing loans during the Ninth Parliament.

A statement released by the ministry revealed that 263 stands had already been reserved for MPs across the country, with Harare accounting for 188 of them.

"The Ministry of Local Government in 2013 partnered with the Parliament of Zimbabwe to avail residential stands in urban and peri-urban areas for allocation to Honourable members," reads the statement.

"Since inception, the facility is benefiting Honourable members from the 8th (2013-2018). 9th (2018-2023) and the current 10th Parliament.

"This facility is a once-off entitlement given as a non-monetary benefit, which is part of their conditions of service. In implementing this programme, government is fulfilling its commitment of enhancing the welfare of Honourable members, as it is doing for war veterans, women, the youth and civil servants."

Despite the clarification, some MPs such as Norton's Richard Tsvangirai and Marondera Central's Caston Matewu have dismissed it.

Tsvangirai said he did not receive any land and Matewu said he had declined the offer.

Matewu said he had been offered the stand but refused to take part in the questionable Parliamentary Housing Scheme, which is being seen as an attempt by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to bribe MPs in light of possible impeachment.

"I have not received any land, and these rumours are completely false," said Tsvangirai, who is in Parliament on a CCC ticket.