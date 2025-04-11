Ethiopia: ONLF Faction Appoints New Acting Chairman - Another Faction Denounces Move As 'Fraudulent', 'State-Backed'

A faction of the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) has announced the removal of its chairman, Abdirahman Mahdi, citing actions that allegedly "endangered the unity of the front," according to state-affiliated media.

The decision was made during what the group referred to as its 2nd regular Central Committee meeting, currently underway.

The faction accused Abdirahman of "working to prevent the implementation of the promise made to the people" since the front's return to Ethiopia in 2018, a move it said was based on the government's call for peaceful political participation. It alleged that Mahdi's activities "endangered the unity" of the organization and contradicted its commitment to nonviolent struggle.

The same meeting saw the appointment of Abdikarim Sheikh Museas acting chairman. State-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) said Abdikarim, who had served as the front's first vice-chair, will "serve in the role until a chairman is elected by the general assembly."

The move, however, has been rejected by another faction of the ONLF, which in a statement called the meeting in Jigjiga "an illegal and fraudulent event." The group claimed the meeting was staged by the ruling Prosperity Party (PP) and facilitated by the Somali regional administration, with the aim of installing "a hand-picked group of regime loyalists."

The statement alleged that the regional authorities, "under the direct influence of the ruling party," had "disbursed large sums of money" in recent days to recruit individuals who would "impersonate ONLF Central Committee members" and give legitimacy to what it called a "fake congress."

"This desperate move," the faction said, "was intended to pre-empt and sabotage ONLF's legitimate Central Committee meeting," scheduled for May 20, 2025.

It claimed that "a fraudulent meeting was indeed held in Jigjiga," and that officials from the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) participated as "observers." Their presence, the faction stated, served as "undeniable evidence" that the event was "state-sanctioned" and "directly supported by institutions tasked with protecting electoral integrity."

According to the group, this development fits into what it described as "a well-worn pattern of state sabotage." It drew parallels with past incidents where, it claimed, Ethiopian state actors had sought to "install parallel leaders" within opposition parties, including the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF).

The statement also accused NEBE of obstructing the front's internal processes by "reject[ing] the minutes" of meetings, arguing that certain Central Committee members were absent. However, the faction said there was "clear evidence that these individuals had either publicly resigned, joined the Prosperity Party, been elected under its banner, or become employees of the security services." It added that "Ethiopian electoral law explicitly prohibits security sector employees from holding party positions--yet NEBE insisted these individuals must be present," thereby using "their absence to delegitimize the ONLF's internal processes."

"These actions," it said, "go beyond internal party politics. They represent a sustained effort to dismantle the ONLF as a legitimate political force."

The group warned that the events in Jigjiga constitute a "grave breach" of the 2018 peace agreement between ONLF and the federal government. It said any move to "endorse a fraudulent leadership under the ONLF name" would "violate the accord" and "render it null and void."