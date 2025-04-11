Nigeria: Presidency Admits Errors in List Released On Tinubu's Appointment

The Presidency has apologized for the errors in the list of appointments made by President Bola Tinubu he assumed office.

Daily Trust reports that the list was initially released to counter the narrative about President Tinubu's alleged lopsided appointments.

Senator Ali Ndume, an APC lawmaker representing Borno South, in a recent interview with Arise Television, accused the President of violating the federal character principle in his appointments.

Ndume said he decided to call the president's attention to his "lopsided appointments" because, as a lawmaker, he has the right to criticize the President, even though they belong to the same party.

Countering the allegation, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, released a list, showing President Tinubu's appointees from each geopolitical zone.

However, the omission of key appointees, including the President's Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, triggered further debate on social media,

Following this, Dare took to his X handle on Thursday to apologise for the errors in the list.

However, Dare did not explain why Gbajabiamila's name was omitted from the list.

"We have noticed a number of errors in the list of appointments tweeted. We are sorry. We will provide an updated list later. Thank you," Dare wrote.