South Africa: DA Demands Answers Over Unlawful SANDF Presence At GBV Protest in Matatiele

SANDF's presence at the Matatiele protest lacked presidential approval and violated constitutional protocols.

The DA demands answers and consequences for those behind the unauthorised deployment.

Using the military at a peaceful protest threatens democratic rights and civil-military relations.

The Democratic Alliance has tabled probing Parliamentary questions to investigate the presence of SANDF soldiers at a peaceful protest against Gender Based Violence. Those responsible must be held accountable for undermining the public's right to protest peacefully and tarnishing the SANDF's reputation.

DA expresses its deep concern over the South African National Defence Force's (SANDF) presence at the peaceful community protest against gender-based violence in Matatiele on April 8, 2025. This protest followed the horrific rape of a young girl, Cwecwe, which has rightly outraged the nation.

Despite the SANDF's media statement claiming no official deployment, their vague explanation fails to clarify why armed uniformed soldiers were visibly present alongside South African Police Service public order officers during the protest.

The SANDF's assertion that troops were only in the area for "border safeguarding duties" is both inadequate and alarming.

If history is anything to go by, SANDF's presence at a peaceful protest should set off alarm bells, and raise questions as to who authorised their presence, as opposed to standard approach of public order police, who are there to maintain public order and enforce the law.

Sections 201(2) and 201(3) of the Constitution clearly state that only the President may authorise SANDF deployments in cooperation with the SAPS, and such action must be formally reported to Parliament. To date, no such communication has been received by the Joint Standing Committee on Defence.

It has since emerged that this deployment may have been the result of an unauthorised decision by a local commander -- a serious breach of both constitutional and legal frameworks.

As a country with one of the highest occurrences of gender-based violence globally, this unlawful involvement of SANDF soldiers is both bad for civil-military relations, demonstrates insensitivity toward peaceful participants marching for a just cause, and undermines the Constitutionally mandated approach to protests.

This matter is of national importance and demands full transparency and accountability.