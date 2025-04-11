Congo-Kinshasa: No Evidence That DR Congo Carried Out Mass Executions of Convicted Gang Members and Coup Plotters

No evidence that DR Congo carried out mass executions of convicted gang members and coup plotters

IN SHORT: Several social media posts claim that the Democratic Republic of the Congo has publicly executed hundreds of prisoners on death row. But there is no credible evidence of this, with most of the so-called proof from other countries.

Several videos and posts on platforms like YouTube, Facebook and TikTok suggest that the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has executed hundreds of convicted prisoners.

According to the posts, the prisoners were mainly members of the Kuluna gang and those convicted in connection with Christian Malanga's 2024 coup attempt against president Felix Tshisekedi.

These posts mainly use common sets of visuals. One set includes a video and images of groups of young men in prison uniforms, some looking visibly distressed.

DRC justice minister Constant Mutamba appears in many of these videos, either addressing the young men or overseeing their transport. Other images show Marcel Malanga, Christian's son, and other prisoners sentenced to death for the coup attempt.

Other posts include photos and footage of a mass burial. Several of these claims show footage of men tied to poles in a desert setting as uniformed officers execute them by firing squad.

Some of the posts were deleted, but collectively, they have been viewed millions of times and received a lot of engagement.

The context

On 19 May 2024, an attempted coup led by Christian Malanga, a Congolese opposition figure, was quickly thwarted, and several people were arrested, including his son Marcel Malanga. Christian was killed in the attempt. In the aftermath, 51 people were charged, and 37 of them were sentenced to death.

In January 2025, more than 170 young people accused of being members of violent gangs, known as "Kulunas" or urban bandits, were also tried and sentenced, many to death. The death sentences drew criticism from Amnesty International and other human rights organisations.

Although the death penalty still exists in the DRC, there have been no executions since 2003. In 2019, there were discussions about abolishing it altogether, but in March 2024, the government announced that executions would return, despite opposition from human rights groups.

The viral videos and posts claim that executions have already taken place, using footage of the firing squad and mass funerals as proof. But is this true?

Unrelated footage, a reporting mistake and misrepresented claims

Keyword and reverse image searches confirm that these claims are not accurate. The footage of a firing squad execution is not from the DRC, but from Somalia. It shows the public execution of suspected al-Shabaab militants in 2021.

The mass funeral footage was from different events. One was a mass funeral for the victims of a ferry accident, and the other was for the victims of conflicts involving M23 rebels.

In the footage of the groups of young prisoners being addressed and later boarding a plane or buses, overseen by the justice minister, they were being transported to a high-security prison.

While it is true and controversial that many prisoners have been sentenced to death and some transferred to Angenga, a remote prison for death row prisoners, there is no verifiable evidence that any executions have actually taken place.

Mutamba and Tshisekedi have since confirmed on different occasions that no executions have taken place and that appeals against sentences are possible.

Some confusion may have been caused by a now-corrected Associated Press (AP) article that initially said that several of the convicted Kulunas had already been executed. This report was picked up by a number of outlets, including CNN.

But the CNN report includes a correction, clarifying: "This story has been updated to correct that none of those on death row has yet been executed, as was previously reported by AP."

The claim that hundreds of people sentenced to death in the DRC have already been publicly executed by firing squad is false.