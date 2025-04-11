Addis Abeba- Lieutenant General Tadesse Werede, who assumed office as President of the Tigray Interim Administration earlier this week, convened his cabinet for the first time on Thursday and pledged to address what he described as "pressing challenges" through a public conference, his office said.

According to a statement from his office, President Tadesse stated that the administration will soon hold "a public conference" aimed at establishing "urgent solutions to existing problems." He also emphasized the importance of "an approach that enables all political organizations of the region and other sectors of society to work together on Tigray's national interests."

Lt. Gen. Tadesse officially replaced Getachew Reda on 08 April 2025, following months of internal rifts within the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). The divisions, which intensified after the TPLF's 14th Congress in August 2024, reportedly led to a split between factions aligned with Debretsion Gebremichael and Getachew, culminating in the departure of Getachew and key allies from the region.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed described the leadership change as "the peaceful and formal implementation of a leadership transition program," which he called "an important step toward cultivating a new political culture."

During the handover ceremony, Lt. Gen. Tadesse signed a one-page document titled Inclusive Interim Administration of the Tigray Region Mission Implementation Agreement Document. The document outlines eight responsibilities for the interim administration and includes his signature along with a pledge to fulfill these responsibilities "with integrity and dedication."

The eight key mandates include facilitating the full return of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their original places and accelerating similar processes in remaining areas; and ensuring the swift disarmament and reintegration of former combatants in line with the Pretoria Agreement.

According to his office, Lt. Gen. Tadesse, during his cabinet meeting today, stated that "the focus of all our work must be to fully implement the Pretoria Agreement," referring to the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) signed in November 2022 between the federal government and the TPLF to end the two-year war in Tigray.

His office further quoted him as saying that "our time is very short," urging all departments to "review plans for the next three months and clearly set out activities to be carried out within the next 12 months."

The President's office also said he identified ensuring "Tigray's peace and security in a reliable manner," revitalizing the economy, and improving governance as among the administration's top priorities. He reportedly emphasized the need "to follow a direction that can bring expected results."

President Tadesse also indicated that "there will be some adjustments to the interim administration's leadership," adding that "this will be implemented in a short time."

Calling for unity among Tigrayans, the President was quoted as saying, "we must work together, setting aside our differences, to ensure that Tigray and its peoples' future existence receives guarantee." He further noted that "since there are no situations where one becomes winner and another loser... we must strengthen our unity as Tigrayans."

He further explained that the "agenda" between the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Tigray Interim Administration must find a solution and come to an end. However, his office quoted him as saying that "the issue of Tigray and its peoples should be the agenda of all of us."