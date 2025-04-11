Zimbabwe: Chivayo Lavishes Prophet Ian Ndlovu With Top-of-the-Range Car

Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has gifted prophet Ian Ndlovu, a figure as equally divisive as his benefactor due to his prophecies, with a 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series VXR.

The 2025 Land Cruiser is Toyota's go-anywhere, do-anything SUV. It was redesigned last year with new styling, a smaller size and a new engine.

Some men of the cloth who have also benefitted from Chivayo also include gospel singer Charles Charamba who received a Toyota GD6 Fortuner from Chivayo last year.

Chivayo, who has made a habit of showering various musicians, comedians, pastors and others with top-of-the-range vehicles - right down to the humble Toyota Aqua - has once again opened his chequebook.

Today, Chivayo's, shall we say, unconventional generosity has extended to the founder of Divine Kingdom Baptist Ministries, Ndlovu, a gesture that has certainly set tongues wagging.

"What I admire most is that you NEVER use the pulpit to sow division, but rather, you have used it to foster DIALOGUE and RECONCILIATION," Chivayo wrote on his social media pages on Thursday.

"You have carried the Zimbabwean FLAG on your shoulders with pride, patriotism and DIGNITY, a reminder that God still has a plan for our GREAT nation of ZIMBABWE.

"In recognition of your remarkable contribution to the BODY of CHRIST and for remaining a true SERVANT of GOD, I am pleased to extend my small TOKEN of appreciation, a brand spanking new 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series VXR for you and also a brand new 2025 Toyota Fortuner 2,8d GD6 for your one and only wife MRS NDLOVU to enable her travel easily when she does her amazing charity work all over Matebeleland."

Chivayo also gifted Ndlovu's wife with US$50,000 to support her charitable endeavours.

"Please go to FARAMATSI MOTORS at their Club Chambers showroom, corner Nelson Mandela Avenue and 3rd Street and see FARAI. Both your cars are paid for in FULL and ready for collection.

"A further donation of 100 thousand dollars towards the completion of your church and another 50 thousand dollars towards Mrs Ndlovu's charity work will be deposited into your church bank account," he added on his X account.

TRIBUTE TO A TRUE SERVANT OF GOD... In my entire LIFETIME, I have met a FEW true PROPHETS of GOD, who remain full of HUMILITY, despite having an exceptional GIFT of prophecy, EVANGELISM and giving spiritual COUNSEL to the Nation. Today I want to extend my DEEPEST gratitude to a... pic.twitter.com/tKhgiA2Ykx-- sir_wicknell. (@wicknellchivayo) April 10, 2025

Ian Ndlovu is the Founder and Executive Chairman of Divine Kingdom Baptist Ministries [DKBM] - Global, Divine Kingdom TV, and Johanan-Ian Leadership Trust. Ndlovu is a firm believer in striking a balance between the ministration of God's Word, the Bible, and the gifts of the Holy Spirit.

However, Ndlovu's latest donation from Chivayo has likely poured fuel on the fire of public suspicion that he is a state-planted operative, albeit in a church, aiming to control the masses through the Bible.

In his latest prophecy, Ndlovu appealed to Zimbabweans to pray for their country. saying that the spiritual world showed him a Zimbabwe confronted by serious chaos as a result of decisions to be made by those in power at the moment.

Many have questioned Chivayo's source of income, which allows him to splash the cash with such abandon.

While not addressing him by name, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga described Chivayo and his ilk as "Zvigananda", meaning those who steal from state coffers with a straight face - essentially, robbing Peter to pay Paul.

However, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, unlike his Deputy, who described Chivayo as a "chigandan," believes Chivayo is a genuine entrepreneur.