West Africa: Journalist Arrested After Reporting On Journalists Association's Congress

press release

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) strongly condemns the arrest of journalist Luc Pagbelguem of the privately owned television station BF1, and calls on the authorities to release him immediately.

On Monday, 24 March 2025, two agents of the National Security Council (CNS) entered the premises of BF1 television station at around 4:30 p.m. According to an official statement posted on the station's Facebook page, the two agents requested to question Pagbelguem about a report he had published regarding the Congress of the Association of Journalists of Burkina Faso (AJB), held on 21 March 2025.

The statement noted that Pagbelguem was taken away in a vehicle belonging to the CNS agents, who claimed he was being taken in only for questioning. No further information has since been provided regarding his whereabouts or the duration of the interrogation.

Earlier the same day, the President and Vice President of the AJB, Guezouma Sanogo and Boukari Ouoba, were also arrested at the Congress of the Association of Journalists of Burkina Faso (AJB). At the Congress, media professionals adopted resolutions calling for the release of detained journalists, stronger solidarity within the profession, and an end to attacks on press freedom and the right to information.

Agents of the National Intelligence Agency reportedly took the two journalists from the Norbert Zongo National Press Centre (CNP-NZ) to unknown destinations. Since their arrest, their families and employers have not received any updates.

The MFWA finds these arrests and the detention of journalists at undisclosed locations deeply troubling. The organisation urges the immediate and unconditional release of Pagbelguem, Sanogo, and Ouoba.

MFWA further calls on the Burkinabe authorities to end the growing repression of critical voices in the country, including those in the media. Unlawful arrests and abductions only serve to silence dissent and erode public trust.

Rather than resorting to suppression, the junta regime is urged to embrace a plurality of views. Where authorities believe the media have misreported, they are encouraged to issue rejoinders or provide counter-narratives through lawful and transparent channels.