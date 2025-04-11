Morocco Foils International Trafficking Attempt of Over 25 Tonnes of Cannabis Resin

Rabat — Judicial police in the provincial district of Sidi Kacem have thwarted an international drug trafficking attempt involving 25 tonnes and 45 kilograms of cannabis resin (chira), following precise intelligence provided by the General Directorate for Territorial Surveillance (DGST).

According to a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN), the operation led to the interception of a freight transport truck on the national road linking Sidi Kacem and Fez. A search of the vehicle uncovered a shipment consisting of 628 bales intended for maritime trafficking, with a total weight of 25 tonnes and 45 kilograms.

Investigations carried out in connection with the case led to the arrest of the truck driver and his assistant, aged 36 and 39, both of whom have previous criminal records, the statement added.

The two suspects were placed in custody pending further investigation led by the National Brigade of Judicial Police, under the supervision of the competent public prosecutor's office, with the aim of uncovering the national and international links of the criminal network and apprehending all individuals involved.

The operation is part of ongoing joint efforts by the DGSN and DGST to combat international drug trafficking, the statement concluded.