South Africa: Flood Warnings As Water Pours From Vaal Dam

10 April 2025
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Ihsaan Haffejee

Residents in low lying areas urged to move

People living along the banks of the Vaal River and in the flood plain have been advised to move as water is released from the Vaal Dam into the river.

Water levels in the Vaal dam increased from around 107% last week to 114% on 9 April and the authorities opened five sluice gates.

About 800,000 litres of water per second were released into the river to relieve pressure on the dam.

The Department of Water and Sanitation has warned that this might cause flooding in lower-lying areas downstream.

Further downstream, water levels in the Bloemhof dam which is fed by the Vaal and Vet Rivers have also risen sharply and water has been released from that dam too.

"People living within the high flood line of the Vaal River downstream of the Vaal Dam and the Bloemhof Dam should evacuate and move to a safe area, and remove valuable equipment, movable infrastructure and livestock," said the Department of Water and Sanitation in a statement.

Visiting the Vaal Dam on Wednesday, Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina said: "We are pleading with people to move away from the low-lying areas and also people should not be using the river for religious rituals when it is in flood like this."

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.