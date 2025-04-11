Sudan's Evidences Are Sufficient , While the UAE's Reservations Are General - ICJ

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has stated that the evidence presented by the Sudanese government in its complaint against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) contains sufficient indicators to proceed with examining the case.

Meanwhile, it described the UAE's reservations in its defense as general and requiring further details and specificity.

The first public hearing session began Thursday,

at the ICJ headquarters in The Hague, on Sudan's case against the UAE. The case pertains to Sudan's request for provisional measures under the "Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide" in Sudan.

The court listened to Sudan's arguments, which included a series of pieces of evidence proving the UAE's involvement in the Sudanese war. This embroilment allegedly includes supplying the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) with weapons and military equipment, enabling them to commit acts of genocide in West Darfur, war crimes, and numerous severe violations.

The evidence also highlighted Sudanese intelligence monitoring shipments of weapons from the UAE to airports in Chad, which were then transported by land to the RSF in Darfur under the guise of humanitarian aid. It also pointed to the UAE establishing a field hospital in Um Jaras to serve the RSF's purposes.

Additionally, the evidence addressed the operations of RSF-affiliated companies extracting gold and transporting it to the UAE in exchange for securing arms supplies. It also mentioned Colombian and other foreign mercenaries captured during combat in Sudanese territories, carrying documents linked to the UAE. Furthermore, numerous items connected to the UAE were found in areas previously controlled by the RSF in Khartoum State, Jebel Moya in Sennar State, and other regions.

The court's agenda for today includes a second public hearing session from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM to continue presenting Sudan's arguments.