Zimbabwe: Construction of Dhizha Clinic in Dema Nears Completion

10 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

Dhizha Clinic, which is being built in Ward 6 of Manyame District, is now 75 percent complete, with the local authority expecting to finishn construction works this year.

The council is using devolution funds to build the clinic, the second clinic in the ward.

Currently, people are walking more than 10 km to the nearest Zhakata Clinic in Seke for services.

The new clinic is expected to bring relief to residents by reducing the distance they are walking to the nearest health centre.

Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Advocate Itayi Ndudzo visited the construction site to assess progress and commended the local authority for channeling funds towards improving service delivery as well as the community for providing labour.

"This project, which is ongoing, was initiated by residents who were enduring long distances to the next clinic," he said.

"Government came through Manyame Rural District Council and availed devolution funds which have accelerated development in this ward.

"It is pleasing to note that the community is assisting. The Member of Parliament for this constituency also contributed with Constituency Development Funds (CDF) to ensure the project is a success. What we want to see here is the completion of this clinic so that people can benefit."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.