Zimbabwe: Construction of Dhizha Clinic in Dema Nears Completion

Dhizha Clinic, which is being built in Ward 6 of Manyame District, is now 75 percent complete, with the local authority expecting to finishn construction works this year.

The council is using devolution funds to build the clinic, the second clinic in the ward.

Currently, people are walking more than 10 km to the nearest Zhakata Clinic in Seke for services.

The new clinic is expected to bring relief to residents by reducing the distance they are walking to the nearest health centre.

Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Advocate Itayi Ndudzo visited the construction site to assess progress and commended the local authority for channeling funds towards improving service delivery as well as the community for providing labour.

"This project, which is ongoing, was initiated by residents who were enduring long distances to the next clinic," he said.

"Government came through Manyame Rural District Council and availed devolution funds which have accelerated development in this ward.

"It is pleasing to note that the community is assisting. The Member of Parliament for this constituency also contributed with Constituency Development Funds (CDF) to ensure the project is a success. What we want to see here is the completion of this clinic so that people can benefit."