Zimbabwe: City of Harare Close to Determining Reasonable Fees for New Mbare Market

The City of Harare says it is almost reaching an agreement over the fees to be charged traders at the new Mbare temporary market.

SMEs committee chairperson Councillor Denford Ngadziore told The Herald Online that council needs at least US$25 a month while Masimba Construction will get US$30.

"The total will be around US$65, which is far better than the US$580 a month," said Cllr Ngadziore.

"Vendors had expressed concern over the US$580 a month that had been introduced at the new Mbare temporary market.

"This figure adds up to US$1,4 million per month collectively. The City of Harare currently charges US$25 a month for trading in Mbare markets.

"....US$580 per month is higher than the rent for a shop of a similar size in Joina City, a prime CBD location. These charges are not only unjustified, they are completely unreasonable and unacceptable, especially given that the informal traders are still recovering from the devastating fire that was declared a disaster."