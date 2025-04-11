Ethiopia Gears Up for Brics Participation in 2025

ADDIS ABABA -Ethiopia's strategic engagement with BRICS was examined during a policy dialogue by the Institute of Foreign Affairs, highlighting opportunities, challenges, and priorities ahead of the country's full participation in 2025.

A pivotal policy dialogue, as part of the BRICS Think Tank Council, was convened at Jimma University on April 4th and 5th, focusing on Ethiopia's strategic engagement within the BRICS alliance.

The two-day event, titled "Ethiopian Expert Institutions: BRICS Insights for National Aspirations," aims to deepen collaboration among Ethiopian institutions and their BRICS counterparts, following Ethiopia's accession to the bloc in January of last year.

The dialogue, a follow-up to initial assessments conducted within the BRICS Think Tank Council, sought to highlight Ethiopia's evolving role, identify growth opportunities, and strengthen research cooperation within the framework of the alliance.

IFA Director Jafar Bediru, in his opening remarks, underscored the critical importance of national engagement as Ethiopia looks toward 2024 and beyond. "Today, we convene to discuss our national engagement and identify the opportunities and challenges that will inform our active participation in 2025," he stated.

He further emphasized the necessity of collaborative efforts among diverse institutions, highlighting that shared experiences and insights are crucial for enriching initiatives that serve Ethiopia's national interests.

The recommendations developed here will be submitted to the BRICS bloc, Jafar announced, indicating that the dialogue's outcomes are expected to influence the bloc's strategic direction over the coming years. "These ideas are aimed at securing Ethiopia's national interest while also helping BRICS to achieve its long-term goals," he elaborated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Experts speaking to CGTN highlighted the significance of intellectual engagement and cross-institutional collaboration as Ethiopia navigates its new role within the global alliance. They emphasized the potential benefits of participating in a bloc comprising nations with vast populations and consumer markets.

According to the report, the BRICS policy dialogues are seen as crucial platforms for Ethiopia and other new member states to explore and develop strategies that enable emerging economies to overcome future challenges, fostering a more equitable and prosperous global landscape.

BY EYUEL KIFLU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 11 APRIL 2025