Malawi: Roads Authority Malawi Bemoans Vandalism of Streetlights in Lilongwe

11 April 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu Jnr

The Roads Authority (RA) has bemoaned the destruction and vandalism of streets on the newly-constructed roads in Malawi's capital, Lilongwe, describing the act as retrogressive.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the RA says vandalism of streetlights is becoming a major concern for the Roads Authority, stressing that the wanton act is jeopardizing public safety.

"The key areas affected by vandalism include Mzimba Street, the Kamuzu Central Hospital roundabout, and the Kanengo road. Large sections of these areas are plunged into darkness. The destruction of street lights delays vital infrastructure projects and discourages investment," reads the post.

The Roads Authority further states that it is now facing significant financial strain from repairs, diverting funds from much-needed other road improvement initiatives.

It warned that it will prosecute all those involved in the vandalism of the road furniture because damaging road infrastructure puts lives at risk, causes accidents, fuels crime, and hampers progress.

"Stop the destruction, report vandalism, and help us create a safer, better community!" concludes the post.

