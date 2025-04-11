Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Champions Inclusive Development and Job Creation At ARFSD-11

document

His Excellency Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, in his role as Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), participated in the 11th Session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD-11), held in Kampala, Republic of Uganda. The high-level forum convened African leaders under the theme: "Driving job creation and economic growth through sustainable, inclusive, science- and evidence-based solutions for the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063."

Addressing the forum, President Dr. Mnangagwa reaffirmed SADC's commitment to regional integration as a pathway to sustainable and equitable development. He emphasised that the region's long-term blueprint, SADC Vision 2050, places inclusive growth and poverty eradication at its core, with a strong focus on governance, institutional strengthening, and partnerships.

Highlighting the importance of employment, he noted that job creation is being prioritised across National Development Plans and sectoral policies in the region. He stressed that sound fiscal and monetary policies are being used not only to maintain economic stability but also to stimulate employment opportunities. The President also called attention to SADC's rich natural resources, advocating for the development of sustainable value chains in agriculture and mining to drive youth employment.

President Dr. Mnangagwa further underscored the need to embrace emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence to enhance productivity and intra-Africa trade. He also made an appeal for climate financing, technology transfer, and investment in renewable energy to support inclusive growth, particularly in rural communities.

Concluding his address, the SADC Chairperson called for greater African self-determination, stating, "Africa's transformation will not occur by chance... As Africa, we must take charge of our development and our destiny. Let us, therefore, re-commit ourselves to the guiding objectives of inclusive development, strengthening human capacities and eradicating poverty, in all its forms. These must remain at the centre of our shared aspirations for a prosperous and peaceful Africa."

The Forum sets the stage for Africa's consolidated input ahead of the 2025 High-Level Political Forum and the Second World Summit for Social Development.