The wait is finally over. One Groove – in partnership with the Riky Rick Foundation, AUTOR, Nirox Foundation, Koda Kultur, the Danish Foreign and Cultural Ministries respectively – is proud to announce the 14 artists from both South Africa and Denmark (7 from each country) who have been selected to participate in the 2025 AmaGroove Residency in SA.

Taking place from April 26th to May 3rd at the Kromdraai Impact and Co-Creativity Hub in the Cradle of Humankind, the seven-day exclusive Residency experience will offer these artists an intensive, generative space for co-creation, growth, and artistic exchange. The programme will also include immersive writing sessions where producers, vocalists, and songwriters come together to co-create new music, as well as panel talks, mentoring, and industry exposure. Artists will leave with new music, meaningful connections, and artistic momentum.

The talent, vision, and diversity in this year's pool of applicants were truly inspiring. Every artist brought something special, making this one of the toughest selection processes yet. Below are the 14 artists selected:

1. Ivee Soul (SA)

2. Nikolaj Pellegrini (DK)

3. Miči (SA)

4. TMI Tammi (DK)

5. Day 35 (SA)

6. Elijah Kashmir (DK)

7. Baby S.O.N (SA)

8. Theresa Rex (DK)

9. Umzulu Phaqa (SA)

10. Zania (DK)

11. Craig Lucas (SA)

12. Elijah Okello (DK)

13. Phonikz (SA)

14. Karen Mukupa (DK)

The AmaGroove Residency is more than just a cross-continental music program - it's a creative movement. Designed for emerging musicians, songwriters, and producers, it offers a unique space to collaborate, innovate, and grow artistically while immersed in cultural exchange. The 2024 edition sparked the creation of 20 original songs , proving that when diverse voices unite across gender identities, genres, and geographies...the result is truly borderless music.

One standout from last year's residency is "SAID I DO" by Chipego , a soulful track born from a late-night studio session with Danish producer Mark Fosnæs . Listen on YouTube HERE .

Get ready for more: pre-save Chipego's new track "All Yours" featuring uBeyond, Elias Njovu & Pilfinger , also crafted during the 2024 residency, HERE .

For media inquiries, please contact Bongani on 072 675 3372. For more information about ONE GROVE, please visit https://www.onegroove.world/. For additional updates on social media, please engage with us via Instagram.