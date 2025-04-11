Africa: Health Workforce Plight in Africa

11 April 2025
Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Addis Ababa)
press release

The movement of African health professionals away from their home countries, predominantly towards higher-income nations is a critical challenge to the sustainability and resilience of African health systems. The loss of skilled personnel is worsening workforce shortages, undermining healthcare delivery capacity, and impeding progress towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and the African Union's Agenda 2063.

The economic consequences of health worker migration are far-reaching. Modeling scenarios project that by 2063, under the status quo of inadequate health worker numbers the continent could face cumulative losses of approximately $1.4 trillion. Even under more ambitious scenarios with improved health worker densities, the projected losses remain significant, estimated at $431 billion.

Download: Outmigration of Health Workers: Case studies of Nigeria, Rwanda and Zambia

Read the original article on Africa CDC.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.