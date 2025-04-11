Ethiopia: Ministry Rolls Out 'Integrated Freight Transport Management System'

ADDIS ABABA - The Ministry of Transport and Logistics has officially launched the Integrated Freight Transport Management System (IFTMS), a major digital milestone aimed at streamlining and modernizing Ethiopia's freight transport sector.

Speaking at the launch event, Transport and Logistics Minister Alemu Sime (PhD) stated that the new system is designed to enhance efficiency and accessibility across the freight transport industry.

"This is a transformative step toward a fully integrated and accessible freight transport service. IFTMS will address long-standing inefficiencies and governance issues in the sector," he said.

The IFTMS was developed in collaboration with the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute and was designed to manage freight transport operations through the integration of vehicle and driver data. It also facilitates the registration and licensing of freight operators, and supports cross-border licensing for vehicles, drivers, and assistants.

Alemu emphasized that the system is part of the ministry's broader goal to digitally modernize the transport and logistics sector, reduce delivery times, and ensure quality, safe, and efficient service from source to consumer.

"The government's vision is to build a Digital Ethiopia. Next to agriculture and tourism, technology is central to our development strategy. In line with this, the ministry is working closely with stakeholders to promote digital transformation in logistics," the Minister added.

The Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute Director General Worku Gachena (PhD) highlighted the system's broader impact, stating that it significantly reduces bureaucracy and resource wastage for the private sector.

"The platform offers a full range of services including operator registration and licensing, information management, border-crossing identification services, digital payment processing, tour tracking, suspension and fine management," Worku noted.

He further pointed out that the system enhances transparency and accountability, with robust mechanisms in place to detect and prevent document forgery and other illegal practices. "This is a regulatory breakthrough that enables the government to better serve both operators and end-users in the transport ecosystem," he added.

The system's launch was marked by a formal inauguration ceremony attended by senior government officials, representatives from the Ministry of Transport and Logistics, the Artificial Intelligence Institute, and transport sector stakeholders.

The IFTMS is expected to play a crucial role in the digital transformation of Ethiopia's transport infrastructure, aligning with the national goal of improving service delivery and governance through technology.

BY ESSEYE MENGISTE

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 11 APRIL 2025