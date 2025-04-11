Somalia's President Attends Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey

Antalya, Turkey — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in the southern Turkish city of Antalya on Friday to attend the fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum, his office said.

The three-day event, hosted by Turkey's foreign ministry, brings together heads of state, diplomats, and policymakers for discussions on global diplomacy and international cooperation.

Mohamud is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the forum to discuss ways to strengthen Somalia's diplomatic and economic ties, his office said in a statement.

He is also scheduled to deliver a speech outlining Somalia's foreign policy priorities and its efforts to build stronger international partnerships.

The forum has been held annually since 2021.