Somalia: Turkey, Somalia Sign Deal for Onshore Oil and Gas Exploration

Mogadishu, Somalia — Turkey and Somalia have signed an agreement to initiate onshore oil and gas exploration, marking a significant milestone in their energy partnership, the Turkish energy and natural resources minister announced on Thursday.

The deal, finalized in Ankara, grants the state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) the right to conduct seismic surveys across three land blocks covering approximately 16,000 square kilometers in Somalia.

Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar stressed the growing partnership between the two countries at the signing ceremony. He announced that TPAO would employ advanced seismic exploration techniques to evaluate Somalia's hydrocarbon potential, with activities beginning with seismic studies followed by drilling. However, specific details about the locations of the blocks were not disclosed.

Somali Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Dahir Shire Mohamed described the agreement as a "historic day" in bilateral energy cooperation. "This agreement opens a new chapter for Somalia's natural wealth," Mohamed said, adding that successful exploration could strengthen ties with Turkey, a key ally.

This latest pact builds upon previous agreements between the two nations. In March 2024 Turkey and Somalia signed a deal for offshore oil and gas exploration.

Turkey's seismic research vessel, Oruc Reis, has been conducting offshore surveys in Somali waters and has already completed 78 percent of the planned exploration, with studies set to conclude by May. Drilling decisions will follow based on the data collected.

Turkey has been intensifying its international energy exploration efforts in recent years. For Somalia, this partnership represents an opportunity to capitalize on its untapped resources after decades of conflict.

The exploration will commence with seismic surveys. The data collected will be analyzed to identify viable drilling sites before any extraction begins.

Turkey's engagement with Somalia extends beyond energy. Since then-prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Mogadishu during the 2011 famine, Turkey has invested heavily in Somali infrastructure, education and security. These efforts include humanitarian aid and a naval presence aimed at combating piracy and illegal fishing.

While financial details of the agreement have not been disclosed, the ministers also discussed potential mining collaboration, with Somali officials inviting Turkish companies to explore mineral resources once regulatory frameworks are established.

The agreement signals a deepening of ties between Turkey and Somalia as they work together to unlock Somalia's energy potential while fostering broader economic and strategic cooperation.