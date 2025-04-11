Rwanda: Genocide Ideologues, Denialists Targeting Less Informed Youth, Warns Minister

The Minister of Youth and Arts, Abdallah Utumatwishima, has called for urgent action to combat the rise of genocide ideology and denial of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi increasingly manifesting among "less educated or uneducated youth."

He described genocide ideology as an "evil plan" that has been "sowed by an enemy of Rwanda for over 100 years," continually posing dangerous beliefs among Rwandans.

"Educated people tend to rejecting these harmful ideologies more easily due to their understanding of the truth," said Utumatwishima said during this year's Our Past Initiative event held on Wednesday, April 9, at Nyanza Genocide Memorial in Kicukiro.

"However, perpetrators are now shifting their focus to less informed groups, such as domestic workers. We must act collectively and urgently to reach these young people, educate them on the dangers of genocide ideology, and rescue them from falling into such evil beliefs. This is an urgent call upon us," he said.

He warned that as long as this ideology is still being propagated and believed by some, it remains a threat to national unity.

ALSO READ: Healing across generations: How to share Genocide stories with youth

Nyanza Genocide Memorial is the final resting place for over 96,000 victims of the Genocide. The minister noted the significance of the memorial.

"The memorial stands as a vivid proof of the international community's failure to protect victims during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi," he said.

Among the most painful moments recalled was the withdrawal of Belgian peacekeepers serving in the UN mission (UNAMIR) from ETO Kicukiro on April 11, 1994. The troops abandoned thousands of Tutsi refugees who had sought protection there. Shortly after, over 2,000 Tutsi were massacred at Nyanza after being forced out of the school compound by Interahamwe.

"We must all stand strong for the truth. Our goal should always be to ensure that genocide never happens again. To be ready to combat it, you must be prepared. Let's focus on having positive goals and being more productive, even starting with the few resources we have. The enemy will not stop trying to provoke us into doing evil against ourselves. Let's be vigilant, stand firm, and fight back wherever we are," he added.

ALSO READ: Where youth can find information about the Genocide

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Youth weigh in

Sylvie Sugira, a content creator who attended the event, said fellow young people should be able to combat Genocide ideology and denial to keep the memory of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

Sugira is concerned about a future where Genocide survivors will no longer be there to share their testimonies.

"Who will have the courage to carry their stories forward?" she posed. "To the young generation, our generation, this is a call to action. We must rise to the responsibility of learning our history, not just from textbooks, but from the voices of those who lived it. We must listen to the testimonies of Genocide survivors with open hearts and unwavering attention.

"Let us show up at memorials, let us ask questions, let us remember. Because their story is our story. And we must never let it be erased."

Eric Sano, a member of the Our Past Initiative, expressed optimism about the future because "many youths have been educated about the history and importance of remembrance."

Sano urged fellow youth to attend commemoration activities, through the 100 days, to be able to understand what happened during the Genocide against the Tutsi.

Josiane Sugira, a 20-year-old, she had started to become more intentional about Genocide commemoration when her friends urged her to attend Our Past. Now, having attended the third event, she said she was learning a lot more about the Genocide.

"With each event, I learn more from the survivor testimonies," she said. "They take me closer to the atrocities, helping me feel the gravity of what happened. This journey has sparked my curiosity and commitment. Now I stand by with a positive attitude and strive to be exemplary," she said.