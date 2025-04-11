South Africa: Government to Recruit 1 200 New Doctors

In a significant move to address the critical shortage of healthcare professionals in the public healthcare system, the National Health Council has announced the approval of 1 200 new positions for doctors.

The decision comes after years of budgetary constraints that hindered the employment of medical professionals despite dissatisfaction and urgent need.

Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi's announcement follows the presentation of a new budget by the Finance Minister on 12 March 2025, which allocated R1.78 billion to fund the recruitment of healthcare workers.

In addition to the 1 200 doctors, Motsoaledi said the Council has approved the hiring of 200 nurses and 250 other healthcare professionals.

He told journalists that the Human Resources units will soon commence with recruitment processes once all logistics have been finalised.

"Early this year, the country woke up to widespread dissatisfaction about the employment of healthcare professionals, especially doctors amid [a] shortage in the public healthcare system," he said.

However, Motsoaledi believes that this development marks a turning point for the public healthcare sector, which has been struggling to meet the demands of a growing population.

The Council's decision is expected to alleviate pressure on existing healthcare facilities and improve access to quality medical care for citizens.

Meanwhile, he said the Council emphasised its commitment to addressing the challenges facing the system and ensuring that the sector is adequately staffed to deliver essential services.

The Council is a statutory body consisting of the Minister of Health, all nine Health MECs, the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) and the Surgeon General of South African Military Health Services.

Addressing shortages

"One of the most embarrassing experiences the public health sector had to endure is the shortage of simple things that will make the stay of patients a worthwhile experience.

"In fact, one of the biggest differences between the public and private sectors are the hotelling services characterised by the issues we have just mentioned," said Motsoaledi.

He said the Council has decided to purchase 25 000 beds, 80 000 mattresses, 7 655 bassinets for new babies, and 1 250 million linens, including bed sheets and pillows, for a total of R1.346 billion.

"It is for that reason that we wish to announce that we have checked province by province what that need [is] in the form of hospital beds and bassinet for newborn babies. We remember with a sense of shame how babies were put in cardboard boxes in Mahikeng hospital in the North West province."

Review of human resources policies

Meanwhile, Motsoaledi said that during the Council meeting held in November last year, a decision was taken for the review of some of the "outdated" human resources policies.

"There are lot of health policies adopted at the dawn of democracy which we believe are now obsolete or do no longer serve the purpose they were intended for. Some of them have created unnecessary costs without any tangible benefits. We can even say some have contributed to the undermining of the public sector's ability to deliver quality services."

Four health policies are currently under review, including the policy on remunerative work outside the public service, which outlines the regulations for employees wishing to obtain permission for paid work beyond their regular responsibilities.

A committee that has been set up, in terms of section 91 (1) of the National Health Act of 2003 (Act no 61 of 2003) read with sections 91 (2) of the same Act, will also look into the overtime policy, which pertains to established fixed payment for overtime hours worked by healthcare professionals, aimed at meeting operational demands and addressing skill shortages.

In addition, the community service policy, which focuses on the deployment of medical practitioners and the rural allowance policy, designed for medical practitioners serving in remote rural locations, will also be looked into.

The committee members include Dr Cassius Lubisi, Sibongile Mchunu, Professor Laetitia Rispel, Professor Eric Buch, Dr Terence Carter, Dr Rajen Morar, Professor Binu Luke, Nomvula Marawa, Professor Busisiwe Ncama and Professor Somadoda Fikeni.