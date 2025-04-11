South Africa: Concern Over Limpopo Justice Vacancy Rate

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has identified the high number of vacancies at the Limpopo justice department as a critical issue to resolve.

Kubayi conducted an oversight visit to the Polokwane High Court and the Master's Office on Thursday.

"The Minister noted that these capacity challenges are severely affecting service delivery. She clarified that this is not a failure on the part of the provincial team but rather an issue that requires urgent attention at the national level.

"Misinterpretations of public service regulations that delay appointments and result in prolonged acting roles must be resolved," the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DJCOD) said in a statement.

The Minister conducted the visit to "engage directly with staff without disrupting court operations".

"During her walkabout, the Minister assessed compliance with departmental norms and standards, with particular attention to the management of court files. Proper filing was emphasised as fundamental to the delivery of justice, as even a single missing page can derail an entire case. The importance of getting the basics right was underlined.

"The Minister also raised concern about the inadequate infrastructure available for child witnesses, noting that the existing facilities fall short of providing the necessary safeguards for minors who testify in court. She stated that the current situation is unacceptable and assured that it will be addressed," the department said.

Staff engagement

To conclude the visit, Kubayi conducted a meeting with staff to address public complaints, service consistency, performance management and physical infrastructure.

"The Minister emphasised that performance management tools must not be used to victimise employees, but rather to support their growth and accountability. She stressed the importance of cordial working relationships among colleagues and encouraged teamwork across all levels.

"Managers were called upon to lead effectively by ensuring staff are motivated and that court users are treated with the dignity and speed they deserve. She further highlighted the responsibility of managers to guarantee that persons with disabilities have equal access to services, and that facilities catering to their needs must be prioritised.

"She reaffirmed her commitment to restoring public trust in the justice system by promoting accountability, professionalism, and respect for all who depend on the department's services," the statement concluded.