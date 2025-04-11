Kenya: Govt Has No Problem With Echoes of War Play - Murkomen

Tana River — Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has reiterated that the Government supports free speech and is not in the business of censorship.

Speaking to journalists on the fifth day of his Jukwaa La Usalama county tours in Tana River, the CS said he never condemned the play 'Echoes of War' which was to be staged by Butere Girls students on Wednesday during the 63rd Kenya National Drama and Film Festival in Nakuru county, and that he only criticised the "involvement of political activists in the education of our children."

He said the Government was not in any way threatened by 'Echoes of War' or "any script, for that matter."

He said: "Like many of us I studied literature and I know the important role it plays. All I

am saying is that our teachers are best suited to handle students as per their professional training including adherence to the code of conduct."

He warned politicians against involving students in their political activities.

"I am a full supporter of freedom of speech and media so long as there is no hate, insults or glorification of crime in it," said CS Murkomen.

Yesterday, the CS apologised following the tear-gassing of journalists covering rehearsals of Butere Girls' play, 'Echoes of War'.

He also vowed to take action against security officials who might have used excessive force to deal with the matter.

While in Tana River, the CS assessed the delivery of government services including the ongoing mobile registration of IDs. The CS also assessed the implementation of new policies such as the removal of the discriminative extra vetting of ID applicants from border counties and the scrapping of fees for first-time applicants of IDs.

The CS is also set to hold a town hall, where resource-related conflicts and disaster preparedness, among other issues, were expected to feature.

"Tana River is one of the counties most affected by climate change and we will be deliberating on ways of mitigating the effects among other challenges," he told journalists ahead of the meeting.

He noted Tana River faced severe drought half of the year, which he said was heightening conflicts between farmers and pastoralists and also between pastoralists and pastoralists.

During the rest of the year much of the county is affected by flooding which the CS said calls for better disaster response.

CS Murkomen also vowed to improve the welfare of police and administrators, saying no part of the country should be seen by any officer as a punishment post.

"I am aware that shortage of personnel has affected the smooth implementation of rotation of officers and that some have stayed in difficult operation areas for too long. The planned recruitment of 10,000 police officers and rationalisation, as well as a stricter implementation of the rotation policy, will help cure the problem of overstaying in one station," the CS said.

The CS is accompanied by Tana River County Governor Dr. Dhadho Godhana, Senator Danson Mungatana, MPs Abdullahi Amina Dika (Woman Rep), Hiribae Said Buya (Galole), Ali Wario (Garsen), Yakub Adow Kuno (Bura), Deputy Inspector General of Police ( APS) Gilbert Masengeli, PS Dr. Idris Salim Dokota (Cabinet Affairs-ODP) and Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha,

among other leaders and officials.