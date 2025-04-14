Sudan's Junta Head Meets Türkiye's Erdogan At Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2025)

Antalya, Türkiye — The chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council, commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and de facto leader of the ruling junta, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, has held talks with Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2025) in Türkiye on Saturday. Sudan's Foreign Minister, Asli Yusuf, met with the Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Jagan Chapagain on the sidelines of the same forum.

Statements via the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) say that El Burhan, held talks with Turkish President Erdogan, focusing on developments in Sudan and efforts to achieve peace, reconstruction and reconstruction, and discuss the most prominent regional and international developments and issues of common interest.

El Burhan expressed his appreciation for Türkiye's positions in support of Sudan in regional and international forums, preserving its sovereignty and territorial integrity, its continuous support for the Sudanese people, and providing humanitarian assistance to them during the Sudanese crisis.

The Turkish president welcomed the visit of El Buhan, "praising the distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries, stressing his determination to push them to wider horizons to achieve the common interests of the two brotherly countries and peoples," the SUNA report says.

Erdogan reiterated Türkiye's keenness to continue supporting Sudan and supporting all efforts that would achieve security, stability and peace in Sudan, stressing his country's support for the Sudanese people and government to overcome the current challenges.

El Burhan also held talks with the Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, focused on the developments in Sudan, and discussing the most prominent issues and developments of common interest.

The meeting stressed the importance of unifying political positions on many issues in the region, and supporting efforts to achieve security, stability and peace in Sudan under the ADF2025 slogan "Restoring Diplomacy in a Divided World".

On Friday, El Burhan met with the President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan. The meeting addressed ways to strengthen and advance bilateral relations between the two countries in all fields, advancing them to wider horizons. They also touched on the situation in Sudan and developments in the political scene following the victories achieved by the armed forces, in addition to several issues of joint interest.

The meeting was also attended by Sudan's Ambassador to Türkiye, Nadir Youssef and others, SUNA says.

El Burhan also met with President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, to discuss bilateral relations.

Sudan's Foreign Minister, Asli Yusuf, met with the Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Jagan Chapagain on the sidelines of the same forum. The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the government of Sudan and the IFRC in support of the efforts of the National Assembly, the Sudanese Red Crescent, in the continuous humanitarian response to the emergency situation in the country. Early and reconstruction, with a focus on creating conditions for the safe and dignified return of displaced Sudanese refugees and refugees, especially after the state regained control of many areas including the capital Khartoum.

The Sudanese Foreign Minister affirmed Sudan's full commitment to facilitating humanitarian work and ensuring the safety of workers in this field, praising the pivotal role played by the Society in reaching affected communities in 16 states and 46 localities, where assistance has been provided to more than 1.3 million people so far.

The minister stressed the need to invest in the rehabilitation of schools, health centres, water and housing networks, and support livelihoods to rehabilitate local communities.

Minister Jusuf also with his Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf on Friday. The two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. During the meeting, the Minister affirmed the depth and strength of the brotherly relations between Sudan and Algeria, emphasizing that they are deeply rooted historical relations based on mutual respect and solidarity.