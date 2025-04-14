Sudan: Agar Sends Message to Kenyan Members of Parliament

Portsudan — Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Commander Malik Agar has sent message to the Kenyan Members of Parliament.

Hereunder is the text of the message:

Republic of the Sudan

Transitional Sovereign Council

Vice president of the Transitional Sovereignty

13.04.2025

To: The Honourable Members of the National Assembly

Republic of Kenya

RE: Grave Concern Regarding the Hosting of Meetings by the Rapid Support Forces Militia on Kenyan Territory

Honorable Members of Parliament,

With utmost respect and a profound sense of partnership and on behalf of the people and Government of the Republic of Sudan. Pursuant to my previous open letter to President William Kipchirchir Samoei Arap Ruto, and I wish to highlight the importance of our longstanding and brotherly relationship with the Republic of Kenya--one that is founded on mutual respect, shared struggles, and a collective vision for a peaceful and prosperous Africa.

Sudan has historically stood in solidarity with Kenya during its journey to independence, offering Support to the Kenyan liberation movement. In turn, Kenya has exemplified resilience and leadership in addressing regional issues. This legacy has fostered a relationship based on cooperation, solidarity, and the principles of Pan-Africanism.

In this spirit, I must express our deep concern regarding recent developments that jeopardize the foundational principles of unity and cooperation among African nations.

Your Excellencies,

Africa has made significant strides from the dark eras of colonization and apartheid. Through sacrifice and collective will, we have established independent states and Pan-African institutions. Yet, we now face challenges from forces seeking to destabilize our nations through proxy wars and the exploitation of resources, often supported by non-state actors.

Sudan has been significantly affected by such destabilizing influences. The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, an armed non-state entity, is currently engaged in rebellion against the Sudanese state and is credibly accused by the United Nations, the African Union, IGAD, the League of Arab States, and numerous human rights organizations of severe violations of international humanitarian and human rights law.

I wish to bring to your attention that on February 22, 2025, the RSF militia convened a meeting in Nairobi, with another gathering planned for mid-April 2025. These meetings are aimed at establishing a so-called "parallel government," which directly undermines Sudan's sovereignty and poses a threat to regional peace and stability. The Sudanese people, the African Union, the United Nations Security Council, IGAD, and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) have all firmly rejected any attempts by this militia to impose an illegitimate alternative governance structure.

Honourable Members,

I have full confidence in your commitment to the constitution of the republic of Kenya that have respect , for national sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of fellow African states. | trust that your esteemed Parliament will uphold the legacy of Pan-Africanism and will not permit Kenyan territory to be used to legitimize or host entities intent on undermining a neighboring African state.

At this critical juncture, Sudan and its people respectfully seek your solidarity and urge you to give this matter the serious attention it deserves. We call for your support in promoting peace, stability, and inclusive dialogue in Sudan, free from the interference of foreign powers and non-state actors. Any legitimate mediation initiative must be inclusive and undertaken with the full knowledge and consent of all relevant parties, in accordance with both African and international norms.

Please accept, Honorable Members, the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem

Yours sincerely,

Malik Agar Eyre

Vice President of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan