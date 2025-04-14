Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Breaks Jinx, Reclaims Glen View South Seat

Zanu PF has reclaimed Glen View South constituency, breaking the opposition's two-decade stranglehold.

The opposition had controlled the seat since the turn of the millennium before the ruling party broke the jinx on Saturday.

The last Zanu PF female legislator to win the seat was Cde Idah Mashonganyika, who is now an Elders Council member and this time again, a woman has snatched victory for the ruling party.

Zanu PF candidate, Cde Tsitsi Tawomhera, garnered 3 392 votes to seal victory in the by-election held on Saturday to fill the vacant parliamentary seat in the constituency.

The results were released by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission yesterday.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Grandmore Hakata, who was the constituency's legislator.

Cde Tawomhera trounced other four aspirants: three independent candidates; Tungamirai Madzokere (234), Tonderai Chakaredza (993), George Makwangwaidze (681) and National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) candidate Perpetua Mukanda (77).

Running a campaign focused on community development, service delivery, and inclusive representation, her strategy struck a powerful chord with voters seeking committed and responsive leadership.

Her message of inclusivity, progress, and empowerment appealed to a wide cross-section of the electorate, particularly the youth and women who have increasingly become pivotal in shaping the country's political direction.

The latest victory has cemented Zanu PF's domination in the once opposition stronghold due to the Second Republic's commitment to improve the livelihoods of the general public under the mantra "leaving no one and no place behind".

Speaking after her victory, Cde Tawomhera thanked Glen View South residents for their trust and vowed to prioritise service delivery, job creation, and infrastructure rehabilitation.

"This victory is not mine alone--it belongs to every resident tired of empty promises. Under President Mnangagwa's leadership, we will transform Glen View South into a model of urban prosperity," she declared.

The opposition's mismanagement of urban councils has plunged residents into worsening poverty due to corruption, inefficiency, and a lack of patriotic leadership.

Under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa, the ruling party is reclaiming urban spaces to restore service delivery, economic growth, and sustainable development.

By exactly 7 am, all polling stations had opened for the voting process and closed by 7 pm for collation purposes.

There were 43 polling stations in the constituency with a 31 519 voter population.

Zanu PF Harare provincial Political Commissar Cde Voyage Dambuza said the victory is due to efforts made by President Mnangagwa to improve the livelihoods of the people in the area.

"President Mnangagwa has managed to bring water to the people under the Presidential Borehole Scheme; major roads are being rehabilitated; ICT centres were opened in Glen View and business units are being established. This shows that Zanu PF is connected to the needs of the people," said Cde Dambuza.

Glen View South will never be the same again under the Zanu PF leadership.