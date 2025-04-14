Somalia: Somali PM Vows Commitment to Peace, Unity in Meeting With SSC-Khaatumo Elders

Las Anod, Somalia — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre met Saturday evening with traditional elders from the SSC-Khaatumo regions in the city of Las Anod to discuss peace, unity and the expansion of government services.

The meeting focused on strengthening national cohesion, advancing reconciliation efforts and enhancing stability in the region.

The elders shared recommendations on rebuilding the country and establishing government institutions in SSC-Khaatumo to provide essential public services.

Barre thanked the elders for their key role in promoting peace and national unity. He emphasized his administration's commitment to strengthening state institutions and preserving the unity of the Somali people.