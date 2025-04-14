Nigeria: In a Reconciliatory Move, PDP Govs Summon Emergency Meeting of All Party Organs

Abuja — The governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have summoned an emergency meeting of all the constitutional organs of the party as part of the efforts to resolve contentious issues in the party.

It was gathered that the meeting's main agenda is the resolution of the dispute over the position of the national secretary of the party between Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Hon. Sunday Ude-Okoye.

The meeting, which is scheduled to be held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Monday, April 14, will be hosted by Governor Seyi Makinde.

It would be presided over by the acting National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Iliya Damagum.

According to the invitation for the meeting sighted by THISDAY, those invited are all the PDP governors, all members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, the members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and other stakeholders of the party, including members of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

THISDAY gathered that the meeting is crucial following the judgment of the Supreme Court, which has been given different interpretations.

A member of the party's NWC told THISDAY that the party stands the risk of not participating in the November governorship election in Anambra State, if the authentic National Secretary fails to sign the nomination form for the election.

The nomination forms for the governorship candidate and the running mate are supposed to be signed by the national chairman and national secretary.