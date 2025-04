Zanu PF candidate Cde Tsitsi Tawomhera has won the Glen View South by-election after garnering 3 392 votes, according to results from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

The seat fell vacancy after the death of Grandmore Hakata.

Cde Tawomhera's triumph marks a new chapter for Glen View South.

Running on a platform focused on community development, service delivery and inclusive representation, her campaign struck a chord with voters seeking committed and responsive leadership.