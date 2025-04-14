Somalia: Somali President Holds High-Level Talks With Turkish Counterpart in Antalya Diplomacy Forum

13 April 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Antalya, Turkey (Smn) — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, in what officials described as a "fruitful and forward-looking" discussion aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

During the meeting, held in the Turkish resort city of Antalya, the two leaders exchanged views on the longstanding relationship between Somalia and Türkiye and explored avenues to deepen cooperation in areas including security, trade, and investment.

President Mohamud underscored the importance of aligning efforts and strategies to combat terrorism, particularly the threat posed by Al-Shabaab militants. He praised Turkey's active role in Somalia's peacebuilding and reconstruction efforts, noting that Ankara has consistently supported Somalia's stability over the past decade.

"Turkey has been a reliable partner in our nation's journey toward recovery and self-reliance," President Mohamud said. "Their contribution to rebuilding our security institutions and infrastructure has been both timely and impactful."

President Erdoğan reaffirmed his country's steadfast support for the Somali people and reiterated Turkey's commitment to further expanding its assistance, particularly in rebuilding Somali security forces, advancing economic development, and strengthening state institutions.

"Türkiye stands firmly with Somalia," Erdoğan said. "We will continue to support efforts that foster sustainable peace, development, and institutional growth."

The meeting comes amid ongoing regional security concerns and international efforts to stabilize the Horn of Africa. Ankara has emerged as a key ally of Mogadishu, providing extensive development aid, military training, and infrastructure projects in Somalia since establishing a diplomatic presence in 2011.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum, hosted under the auspices of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, has attracted leaders and diplomats from around the world to discuss global security, diplomacy, and cooperation.

