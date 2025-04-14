Nigeria: Benjamin Kalu Consolidating Quest for Peacebuilding, Legislative Reforms Through Strategic Partnerships

As part of his commitment to promoting inclusive governance, national development, and sustainable peace, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the House Committee on Constitution Review, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has moved to initiate a strategic partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The high-level meeting , held in Lagos on April 11th 2025 had in attendance the Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations and UNDP Africa Regional Director, Ms. Ahunna Eziakonwa, and the Resident Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Elsie G. Attafuah, alongside members of the Peace in South East Project (PISE-P) and some lawmakers.

This meeting follows the Deputy Speaker's call for international support in a proposal titled "The Imperative for Strengthened Post-War Management," which he submitted at the just concluded 150th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Recognizing the central role of strong institutions in national stability, Rt. Hon. Kalu at the meeting advocated for deeper collaboration with the UNDP in areas such as women's political participation, peacebuilding, governance reforms, and institutional capacity development. He reiterated that the ongoing constitutional review process under his leadership aims to deliver people-driven reforms that address long-standing issues and imbalances in the Nigerian constitution, highlighting the significance of the UNDP's partnership as critical to its progress.

One of the key highlights of the engagement was the mutual interest in strengthening peace initiatives, especially in the South East, through strategic legislative reforms.

Rt. Hon. Kalu outlined key proposals before the Constitution Review Committee, focused on decentralization, equitable representation, and enhanced community policing, all considered vital for long-term peace and national security. He also a proposed a post-conflict management model that will advance the Peace in South East agenda through his Pet Project, the Peace in South East Project (PISE-P). This non-kinetic model employs strategicpillars aimed at strengthening peace and consolidation, recognizing that the South East exemplifies mismanaged post-war peace and reconciliation. According to the Deputy Speaker, this model offers a structured approach to forging a lasting solution to the sustainable development in the region.

Appreciating the UNDP's longstanding partnership through various initiatives such as the technical support on SDG mainstreaming, assistance to the Gender Technical Working Group, and comprehensive training programs for legislators and parliamentary staff, Kalu further proposed the institutionalization of the National Assembly's Legislative Development Policy and Strategy, the strengthening of programming around peacebuilding, governance reforms, and civic education, as well as the alignment of parliamentary development initiatives with Nigeria's broader democratic consolidation goals.

Among other proposals discussed were:

· Capacity Building: Training legislators and staff on legislative drafting, policy analysis, and oversight functions.

· Institutionalization: Embedding gender-responsive and inclusive legislative processes.

· Citizen Engagement: Enhancing public participation in lawmaking.

· Research & Knowledge Systems: Strengthening data, research, and information flows within the Assembly.

· Digital Technology: Leveraging technology for more efficient legislative operations.

The UNDP Assistant Secretary-General commended the Deputy Speaker for his bold leadership and visionary initiatives, particularly the Peace in South East Project (PISE-P), which has garnered both national and international recognition for its inclusive and non-kinetic approach to conflict resolution and regional development.

She further applauded his efforts in promoting women's participation in politics and governance, highlighting his sponsorship of the Seat Reservation Bill currently before the National Assembly. She reaffirmed the UNDP's commitment to partnering with the Deputy Speaker to ensure that these critical issues receive the attention and practical interventions they deserve.

To complement legislative reforms, Rt. Hon. Kalu emphasized the need for robust civic education to ensure that citizens -- especially women and youth -- are fully aware of their roles in a democratic society and are actively engaged in shaping constitutional amendments. He called on the UNDP to support this effort with technical resources, public enlightenment campaigns, and capacity-building initiatives for key stakeholders.

In response, the UNDP pledged its commitment to providing strategic support through research, institutional training, and grassroots engagement mechanisms that will further enrich the constitutional review process.

This engagement once again reflects the Deputy Speaker's broader legislative vision: to use constitutional reform as a catalyst for peacebuilding, inclusive governance, and national transformation. A passion which he has continued to drive since his resumption as Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

As the review process continues, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu remains steadfast in his resolve to promote citizens participation, peace and justice, as well as legislative reforms that will truly reflect the yearnings and aspirations of all Nigerians in the new Constitution.

*Ojiaku writes from Abuja