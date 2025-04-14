South Africa: Police Minister to Visit Mpumalanga Drug Labs Following Arrests

Police Minster Senzo Mchunu is this afternoon expected to visit the two drug laboratories and a warehouse which were discovered and shut down by the Hawks in Mpumalanga this week, said the Ministry of Police.

In a statement, the Ministry said the Minister will be accompanied by the National Commissioner of Police, General Fannie Masemola, together with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation National Head, (Dr./Adv) Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya.

The discovery was made in Standerton.

"Equipment and substances with an estimated value of R48 million and seven vehicles have been seized for further investigation. Nine suspects have been arrested," said the Ministry ahead of Sunday's visit.

On Wednesday, the Hawks said that two suspects would appear in the Standerton Magistrate's Court after the arrest of six Mozambican nationals.

This as the Hawks' Secunda based Serious Organised Crime investigation monitored the origin of drugs in Standerton after numerous cases of possession of drugs were reported.

"The task was successfully executed as two clandestine laboratories were clamped down within a week," the Hawks said at the time.

Additionally, a pressing machine and 35 buckets filled with powder and ready to be pressed into tablets were recovered.