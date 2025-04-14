South Africa: Police Minister to Visit Mpumalanga Drug Labs Following Arrests

13 April 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Police Minster Senzo Mchunu is this afternoon expected to visit the two drug laboratories and a warehouse which were discovered and shut down by the Hawks in Mpumalanga this week, said the Ministry of Police.

In a statement, the Ministry said the Minister will be accompanied by the National Commissioner of Police, General Fannie Masemola, together with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation National Head, (Dr./Adv) Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya.

The discovery was made in Standerton.

"Equipment and substances with an estimated value of R48 million and seven vehicles have been seized for further investigation. Nine suspects have been arrested," said the Ministry ahead of Sunday's visit.

On Wednesday, the Hawks said that two suspects would appear in the Standerton Magistrate's Court after the arrest of six Mozambican nationals.

This as the Hawks' Secunda based Serious Organised Crime investigation monitored the origin of drugs in Standerton after numerous cases of possession of drugs were reported.

"The task was successfully executed as two clandestine laboratories were clamped down within a week," the Hawks said at the time.

Additionally, a pressing machine and 35 buckets filled with powder and ready to be pressed into tablets were recovered.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.