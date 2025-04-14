South Africa: Eskom Maintenance Plan Continues

While load shedding remains suspended due to a stable power system, Eskom says ongoing planned maintenance continues at high levels, with unplanned outages showing a year-on-year reduction of approximately 2.9%.

"Emergency reserves are adequate and being used strategically to meet peak demand, while ongoing planned maintenance continues at 14.85% of generation capacity, marking a 3.8% increase compared to the same period last year," Eskom said on Friday.

The high level of planned maintenance aims to enhance fleet reliability for the anticipated increased peak winter demand while also ensuring compliance with environmental and regulatory requirements.

"Currently, 7 402MW of the generation capacity is under planned maintenance. The Unplanned Capacity Loss Factor (UCLF), or unplanned outages, for the financial year-to-date (1 to 10 April 2025), stands at 28.50%, improving by an ~2.85% from 31.35% achieved in the same period last year.

"Eskom has spent R3.6 billion on diesel over the past 30 days, (12 March to 10 April 2025) representing a 2.5% decrease compared to the previous 30-day period," the power utility said.

A total of 3 130MW will be returned to service before the evening peak on Monday, 14 April 2025, to further stabilise the grid.

Key performance highlights:

· From 7 to 10 April 2025, average unplanned outages reduced to 13 105MW, showing a significant improvement of 1 691MW compared to the same period last year. Year-to-date (1 April 2025 until 10 April 2025) average unplanned outages stand at 13 578MW.

· As of Friday, unplanned outages have significantly decreased by 2 044MW, currently at 11 564MW compared to 13 608MW last week. The available generation capacity stands at 28 662MW, while tonight's peak demand is forecasted at 26 788MW.

· The year-to-date Planned Capacity Loss Factor (planned maintenance) is 14.85%, approximately 3.8% higher than the 11.03% recorded during the same period last year, indicating an increase in planned maintenance activities.

· From 1 to 10 April 2025, the year-to-date EAF stands at 56.11%, slightly below compared to the same period last year (57.16%), mainly due to higher planned maintenance.

· Year-to-date (1 to 10 April 2025), Eskom spent approximately R1.34 billion on fuel for the Open-Cycle Gas Turbines (OCGTs) fleet, generating 228.33GWh. This is higher than the 64.09GWh generated during the same period last year. This is expected to decrease as maintenance activities begin to slow down.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

· The OCGT load factor increased to 29.95% in the past week (4 to 10 April 2025), up from 22.69% recorded between 27 March to 3 April 2025. This is higher than the 9% recorded during the same period last year.

· Year-to-date (1 to 10 April 2025), the OCGT load factor is 27.87%, higher than last year's figure of 7.82%.

Eskom has urged the public to help prevent transformer overloads and related equipment failures, which can result in explosions and prolonged outages.

"This can be achieved by avoiding illegal connections, purchasing electricity only from Eskom-accredited vendors and ensuring that customers take responsibility for regularising their electricity usage. Eligible households are encouraged to register for free basic electricity with their local municipalities," the power utility said.

Any illegal activity impacting Eskom's infrastructure should be reported to the Eskom Crime Line at 0800 112 722 or via WhatsApp on 081 333 3323.