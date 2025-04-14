Gabon: Coup Leader Favourite to Win As Gabon Heads to the Polls, Hoping for Change

Gabon stands at a political crossroads this weekend, as the nation heads to the polls for its first presidential election since the 2023 military coup - a vote that could mark a clean break from decades of dynastic rule, or entrench a familiar power under a new guise.

As voters prepare to cast their votes on Saturday, the final political rallies across the country this week set the tone for what could be a turning point for the country.

The transitional president and favourite to win, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, ended his campaign a day early with a high-energy double-header of in the capital Libreville on Thursday.

Buses rolled into Libreville bringing thousands of enthusiastic supporters, who thronged venues in the Owendo district and along the Boulevard Bessieux, where previous presidential heavyweights such as Ali Bongo and Jean Ping too once drew massive crowds.

As Oligui Nguema pulled out all the stops to consolidate his lead, critics have argued that his campaign - under the slogan "C'BON", a play on his initials and the French for "it's good" - has been saturated with state resources.

"It's déjà vu," one onlooker told RFI, referring to the fact that some see similarities between Oligui Nguema's campaign and the Bongo era.

Turning the page

Gabon is a nation rich in oil yet struggling with inequality and economic mismanagement. For more than 50 years, the country was ruled by the Bongo dynasty - a reign that for many became synonymous with stagnation, corruption and squandered potential.

With Oligui Nguema - himself a cousin of Ali Bongo, who he deposed in the coup of 30 August, 2023 - at the helm of the transition, critics have questioned whether this election truly represents change, or just a new face on the old system.

Who are the candidates in Gabon's post-coup presidential election?

Oligui Nguema's leading rival, Alain-Claude Bilie-By-Nze, has positioned himself as the true reformer, pledging to overhaul public finances, boost youth employment and assert greater independence from France.

Speaking to RFI, he pulled no punches: "There is hidden debt, unaccounted domestic and foreign debt... debts incurred to acquire shares in companies."

Decades of debt

While the country's debt officially dropped from 71 percent of GDP in 2023 to 67 percent in 2024, it remains a contentious issue.

Some analysts, such as Cédric Jiongo of the Sika Finance economic think tank, have criticised the government's "unconventional" accounting methods, which omit significant arrears.

Fitch Ratings downgraded Gabon earlier this year, warning of rising deficits and an over-reliance on oil revenue.

Gabon approves new constitution a year after military seized power

Communications minister Laurence Ndong, however, told RFI: "We found a country with a debt of 7.5 trillion CFA Francs [more than€11 billion]. Today, Gabon is honouring its debt commitments. All our lenders have been repaid."

The transitional government has repaid more than €350 million and pushed through a balanced 2025 budget.

But concerns remain. The International Monetary Fund has urged fiscal consolidation, and sceptics argue that splashy investments - such as nationalising oil firms and launching a state airline - are more about optics than sustainability.

The transitional government insists this will be "the first free and transparent election" in decades, and Saturday's vote is being monitored by African Union and European Union observers.