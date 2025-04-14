Somalia Licenses Starlink for Internet Services

Mogadishu, Somalia (Smn) — Somalia's National Communications Authority has granted a license to Elon Musk's satellite internet company Starlink, paving the way for the launch of its services in the country.

The license was officially awarded during a ceremony Sunday in Mogadishu, attended by government officials and Starlink representatives, according to a statement from the authority.

Representing the company were Ryan Goodnight, senior director of market access, and Micaela Pawlak, market access manager. They said Starlink's satellite internet services would soon be available nationwide.

Mustafa Yasin Sheikh, director of the Communications Authority, said Starlink's arrival would support the country's efforts to expand internet access and improve digital infrastructure.

While Somalia is already connected to several undersea internet cables, officials said the addition of satellite-based service will help extend connectivity to rural and remote areas.