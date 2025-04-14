Somalia Licenses Starlink for Internet Services

13 April 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia (Smn) — Somalia's National Communications Authority has granted a license to Elon Musk's satellite internet company Starlink, paving the way for the launch of its services in the country.

The license was officially awarded during a ceremony Sunday in Mogadishu, attended by government officials and Starlink representatives, according to a statement from the authority.

Representing the company were Ryan Goodnight, senior director of market access, and Micaela Pawlak, market access manager. They said Starlink's satellite internet services would soon be available nationwide.

Mustafa Yasin Sheikh, director of the Communications Authority, said Starlink's arrival would support the country's efforts to expand internet access and improve digital infrastructure.

While Somalia is already connected to several undersea internet cables, officials said the addition of satellite-based service will help extend connectivity to rural and remote areas.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.