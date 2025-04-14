Ethiopia, U.S. Vow to Unlock New Trade, Investment Opportunities

Ethiopia and the U.S. are keen to solidify collaboration and unlock new opportunities for growth, trade, and investment, the Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Association (Addis Chamber) said.

Recently, a high-level delegation from the Addis Chamber, led by its President Zehara Mohammed, held discussions with the Deputy Chief of Mission and the Commercial Counselor of the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two nations, according to the Chamber.

During the meeting, the Chamber's President Zehara Mohammed noted that Ethiopia and the U.S. have enjoyed long-standing diplomatic relations. She emphasized that the Addis Chamber has been working closely with the embassy to enhance business-to-business relations and explore the diverse opportunities both countries offer.

Addis Chamber's Acting Secretary General, ZekariasAsefa, also highlighted the importance of building and nurturing a strong trade relationship with the United States and with various chambers across the country.

He added that the Chamber and the Embassy are committed to exploring new opportunities that can increase trade volumes, tap into vast untapped potential, and foster a win-win partnership for businesses in both countries.

During the discussion, U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Gwendolyn Green stated that this type of partnership could unlock both countries' economic potential, particularly by connecting businesses from both sides.

The Embassy's Commercial Counselor, Leon Skarshinski, expressed the Embassy's interest in boosting the economic and business relationship between the two nations.

The discussion also addressed the challenge of access to organized business information, which is one of the issues facing the Ethiopian private sector. In response, the Embassy expressed its willingness to collaborate in sharing, exchanging, and disseminating business and investment opportunity information to Addis Chamber members to support informed decision-making.

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SUNDAY EDITION 13 APRIL 2025