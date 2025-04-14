Ethiopia On Course to Become Regional Investment, Trade Hub - AfDB

Ethiopia is on the right track to become a regional hub for investment, trade, and innovation, the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group said.

A press conference, co-chaired by the Ethiopian Investment Commission, the Ministry of Finance, and development partners, was held regarding the "Invest in Ethiopia 2025: High-Level Business Forum," which will take place from May 12-13, 2025, in Addis Ababa.

At the event, AfDB's East Africa Region Deputy Director General Leandre Bassole (PhD) said that as Ethiopia deepens its integration within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and strengthens its international partnerships, it is well-positioned to become a regional hub for investment, trade, and innovation.

Ethiopia stands at a pivotal juncture in its development journey, showing resilience in the face of adversity. More importantly, the homegrown economic reform agenda is ambitious, and development partners are fully behind it, he said.

The opening of key sectors such as telecom, banking, and logistics, along with the transition to a market-based exchange rate system and ongoing macroeconomic stabilization efforts, are all indicators that the country is serious about attracting investment, according to him.

Both domestic and foreign private investments are essential for creating jobs, advancing technology, and accelerating structural transformation. The role of the government is also vital, but the private sector should take the lead, Bassole suggested.

Hence, the development partners are ready to support the country's journey not only with financial assistance but also by helping to de-risk investments, promote blended finance, and facilitate partnerships, he added.

The Deputy Director General stated that the upcoming forum is a platform for action to create an enabling environment for investors, build capacity, and foster public-private dialogue, trust, and other objectives.

"We, as development partners, need global investors to see Ethiopia not just for its challenges, but for its immense potential, large and young population, growing demand, reform-minded government, and strategic geographic location."

The development partners are committed to working together with the government, private sector, and international communities to unlock a new era of sustainable and inclusive growth for the Ethiopian people, the Director General underscored.

BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SUNDAY EDITION 13 APRIL 2025