South Africa: DIRCO Must Fire Redeployed Diplomat Who Owes Taxpayers R800k for International Property Vandalism

press release

A reply to a Democratic Alliance (DA) parliamentary question has revealed that South African diplomat, Adv David Kweli Nkosi, has been redeployed as political counsellor to the South African Embassy in Amman, Jordan, despite owing the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) just under R800 000,00 for damages incurred to rented properties in Austria and India where he was previously deployed. To date, Adv Nkosi has only reimbursed DIRCO R10 000,00 of an amount of only R116 615,00 seemingly renegotiated by DIRCO, a substantial reduction due to departmental inefficiencies to process the case.

The DA calls on DIRCO Minister, Ronald Lamola, to immediately fire Adv Nkosi from South Africa's foreign service, recall him, and begin the process to recuperate every last cent of the R800 000,00 he owes the Department and the South African taxpayer. The R10 000 paid thus far is supposedly part of a payment arrangement negotiated by DIRCO to recover the money owed. This is not good enough. If Adv Nkosi can trash international rental property twice at the taxpayers' cost, he can find the money to reimburse the state once-off following his immediate dismissal.

It is incomprehensible that one of our country's foreign representatives can not only waste close to R1 million in taxpayer money while on duty, but embarrass our nation on the international stage by vandalising rented property in his countries of posting. It is completely unacceptable for DIRCO to keep personnel on our books while they tarnish our international reputation by acting so recklessly and irresponsibly on the job. It is also unfathomable that DIRCO has not only refused to enforce adequate consequence management in this case, but rewarded Adv Nkosi with yet another posting. He must be fired immediately.

This sordid case of international embarrassment points to gross negligence and indifference by the Minister and his Department in one of our country's most crucial outward-facing ministries. Furthermore, the fact that the Department had to obtain a legal opinion on the matter, the duration of which now threatens its ability to legally recuperate moneys owed, is a blight on DIRCO's ability to manage South Africa's foreign dignitaries and personnel.

The calibre of South Africa's ambassadors, high commissioners, consul generals, and diplomatic personnel is crucial to best positioning and representing our country internationally to advance South Africa's interests and foreign policy. The DA calls on Minister Lamola to immediately fire Adv Nkosi from our foreign service to protect the integrity of our diplomatic missions and assure host countries that we practice diplomacy with the seriousness and respect it so rightly deserves. South Africa cannot become an international laughing stock at the expense of reckless and irresponsible diplomats that get off scot-free at the hands of DIRCO itself.