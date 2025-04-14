Kenya: CS Murkomen Slams Court On Maraga Taskforce Ruling

13 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Taita Taveta — Interior and National Administration CS Kipchumba Murkomen has taken issue with the High court verdict declaring the police reforms taskforce unlawful.

The CS said the ruling is unfavourable to officers who are facing numerous challenges that the Maraga-led Police Reforms taskforce sought to address.

"Courts should be considerate about the welfare of police officers," said CS Murkomen, faulting the Judiciary for declaring the 23-member presidential taskforce to review police welfare as unconstitutional.

While responding to Justice Lawrence Mugambi's ruling that the President violated constitutional provisions to form the team, the CS regretted to note that most of the issues raised by officers during his Jukwaa la Usalama coastal region tour bordered majorly on welfare.

"It's unbelievable that a judge assigned officers with similar issues being shared across the country would declare a taskforce looking into the officers welfare unconstitutional," questioned the CS.

Speaking at Mwatate, Taita Taveta County, the CS condemned the ruling, terming it irresponsible and warned it might slow down the much needed police reforms.

Since his coming to the office, the Interior CS has been pushing for several reforms in the National Police Service aiming to improve the welfare of police officers.

This includes housing, acquisition of equipment, adoption of technology and human resource reforms.

In all the six counties, officers have raised a myriad of issues ranging from mobility challenges, housing, transfers, promotions and renumeration.

The judge also ruled that, since the task force is unlawful, any decisions or actions made by it are likewise invalid.

The judge found that the president had no mandate to establish a task force on police reforms, overstepping the role of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC).

