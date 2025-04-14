Kenya: Echoes of War, Don't Corrupt Our Kids - Ruto Warns

13 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — President William Ruto spoke out on Sunday for the first time following the controversy surrounding the Echoes of War play at Nakuru's Kenya National Drama and Film Festival in Nakuru.

President Ruto, speaking during a church service in Elgeyo Marakwet, albeit indirectly, stressed the importance of instilling good morals in children and emphasized that minors must grow up in an environment that promotes strong values.

"We must protect our children from those who want to corrupt our children and teach them to hate their parents, teachers, leaders or their nation," Ruto said, in what appeared to be a veiled reference to the ongoing debate.

State interference prevented Butere Girls High School from performing the play, which focuses on governance and accountability.

Written by former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, once a state ally but now a critic, the play highlights Generation Z's struggle for good governance.

President Ruto, facing mounting criticism over his handling of key national issues like the economy and health, added, "But we must give all our children the best opportunity to be what they can be."

Amid accusations of stifling creativity, the government defended its actions, stating that it never banned the play.

However, critics argue otherwise, citing the frustrations faced by the Butere students and their subsequent tear-gassing by the police.

