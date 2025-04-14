Kenya: I Am Not a Mad Man, Ruto Tells Critics As He Vows to Deliver On Promises

Nairobi — President William Ruto has once again reacted to growing criticism of his administration's performance, vowing to prove his doubters wrong by delivering on the promises he made during the 2022 election campaign.

During a church service in Elgeyo Marakwet, Ruto dismissed ongoing public ridicule, particularly the rising popularity of chants branding him a liar as political noise that will not derail his administration.

"I hear some people are saying I am lying. Let me tell those claiming what we say cannot be fulfilled we will embarrass you very soon," the president asserted.

The president referenced the increasingly common interruptions during his public addresses, where hecklers have begun chanting "uongo" (lies), following failed promises from affordable healthcare to a lowered cost of living which remain largely unmet.

Ruto, who rose to power on a populist platform focused on the bottom-up economic model, remains under intense pressure as the country grapples with high inflation, increasing public debt and a high unemployment burden.

However, Ruto insisted that unlike previous leaders, he is firmly focused on transforming the country and has no time for political theatrics.

"I'm not a mad man. I know exactly what I am doing. We are going to plan everything carefully and fulfil every commitment we made," he said.

Yesterday, President Ruto compared the current wave of criticism to past political resistance faced by his predecessors, suggesting the hostility was not new.

"I've heard these chants before 'Moi must go,' and others. This 'must go' slogan is just a recycled song. There's no problem," he said during a burial service in Siaya County.

The President acknowledged the existence of the slogan but expressed indifference, emphasizing his commitment to the nation's progress.

"Criticism is normal. Now you are saying 'Ruto Must Go.' I have heard that several times. There was 'Moi Must Go,' and other subsequent leaders were also told they must go. 'Must Go' is just a normal song. There is no problem about it," Ruto remarked.

The "Ruto Must Go" slogan has gained momentum in recent months, with public demonstrations and protests erupting in various parts of the country.

The chants have grown increasingly popular at football matches, night clubs, weddings and other social gatherings.

President Ruto even faced it in person, most recently during the World Safari Rally closing ceremony in Naivasha on 23 March, where his speech was repeatedly interrupted.

During the Kenya vs. Gabon World Cup qualifiers in Nairobi on 25 March, football fans chanted 'Ruto Must Go'. Opposition leaders have also used the slogan to illustrate public discontent with Ruto's policies and leadership style.

Top security chiefs have warned Kenyans against using the phrase, saying it risks distabilising the country politically and undermining the government.