Nigeria: Rapper 442 Alleges Loss of Multimillion Deals for Being Declared Wanted By Censorship Board

Controversial Hausa rapper, Abdulkarim Mubarak, popularly known as Mr 442, has alleged that he has lost several musical concert deals as a result of being declared wanted by the Kano State Censorship Board.

In a chat with Daily Trust, he said that as a citizen of Nigeria trying to make a living, the declaration has made him lost several concert deals worth millions of naira.

The singer maintained that even the censor board admitted that the songs in question violated only the board's guidelines and not the provision of the Nigerian constitution.

"I am counting my losses and I am getting depressed currently. As far as Nigerian constitution is concerned, I did nothing wrong. I lost several deals because people are afraid to get me onboard of their events," 442 lamented.

Recall that the Censorship board had declared two musicians wanted for allegedly using their songs to promote indecency and

immorality.

The then Executive Secretary of the Board, Ismail Afakallah, had declared that the music content violated the standards set by his board.

Similarly, the then leadership of the board also ordered that their songs should not be played in event centres and ceremonies across the state.