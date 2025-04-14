Ethiopia, Algeria Sign Significant Agreements to Enhance Economic and Diplomatic Engagement

13 April 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia and Algeria have signed a series of wide-ranging Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening their longstanding diplomatic ties and unlocking new avenues for economic cooperation.

The agreement marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations, as both nations reaffirmed their commitment to transforming their strong political partnership into a dynamic and mutually beneficial economic alliance.

The MoUs cover a broad spectrum of sectors including trade and investment, science and technology, agriculture, energy and mining, health and pharmaceuticals, academia, space science, and culture and sports.

The agreements were formalized during the 5th Ethio-Algeria Joint Ministerial Commission Meeting, held in Addis Ababa, and attended by Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos, Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf, and other high-level officials and diplomats from both countries.

Key Ethiopian ministers Girma Amente, Belete Molla, Mekdes Daba, and Shewit Shanka, responsible for Agriculture, Innovation and Technology, Health, and Culture and Sports respectively joined Minister Gedion in signing the MoUs alongside their Algerian counterpart, Minister Ahmed Attaf.

Speaking at the conclusion of the two-day session, Foreign Minister Gedion underscored the importance of building on the strong political foundations to create meaningful economic outcomes.

Despite our exemplary political cooperation, our economic ties remain underdeveloped, he said. The time is ripe to intensify efforts in areas like trade, investment, education, and tourism. We must translate our strong political will into tangible economic progress.

Minister Attaf on his part echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Algeria's commitment to strengthening both bilateral and multilateral relations.

He emphasized the strategic importance of legal frameworks, business engagement, and consistent high-level exchanges in achieving shared goals.

The joint session concluded on a positive note, laying the groundwork for a stronger, more diversified partnership between the two nations, and signaling a new chapter in Ethio-Algerian relations.

