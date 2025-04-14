Nigeria: Bomb Blast - Senator Ndume Visits Victims At Hospital, Offers Financial Support

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial District, on Sunday paid a sympathy visit to victims of the recent bomb blast that occurred along the Maiduguri-Damboa Road.

The lawmaker visited those who sustained various injuries and are currently receiving treatment at State Specialists Hospital in Maiduguri. Most of the victims are members of his constituency.

The tragic incident, which occurred last Saturday at about 11:30 am, was reportedly carried out by suspected Boko Haram insurgents who planted Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) along the route. The attack claimed several lives and left many injured.

Accompanied by key stakeholders from Borno South, Senator Ndume expressed deep concern over the resurgence of such deadly attacks in the region.

While interacting with victims and their families, he reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the matter receives urgent attention at the federal level.

"This is a tragic reminder of the security challenges we still face. However, the government is doing everything humanly possible to prevent future occurrences and secure our communities.

"Let me commend Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, who has since visited the victims at the treatment units in the hospital where he ordered their free medical care.

" I want to use this opportunity to sympathize with families of those who lost their lives in the incident, and we pray for their souls to have Aljanatul Firdaus", Ndume stated.

During the sympathy visit, the Senator gave each victim financial support, including other patients admitted to the female and male wards of the facility.

Vanguard News