Zimbabwe: Jailed AMH Journalist Sues Justice and Information Ministers

Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) journalist Blessed Mhlanga has sued Justice and Information ministers as well as the Attorney General (AG) over his arrest arguing that it was unconstitutional.

Mhlanga is accused of transmitting information containing inciting messages following a press conference held by the former Zanu PF Central Committee member, Blessed Geza.

He faces allegations of contravening section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23], that is "Transmission of data message inciting violence or damage to property."

The senior journalist has been behind bars since his arrest on February 24, 2025, having been denied bail by both the magistrates court on two occasions, and the High Court.

In the present application Mhlanga complains about the section under which he was charged and feels that it is in contradiction with the Constitution.

"The section violates freedom of expression and freedom of the media as well as section 62 of the Constitution, Access to Information.

"Section 61 of the Constitution states that every person has the right to freedom of expression, which includes freedom to seek, receive and communicate ideas and other information, freedom of artistic expression and scientific research a d creativity and academic freedom.

"Every person is entitled to freedom of the media which includes the protection of the confidentiality of Journalists sources on information," reads part of the application.

Mhlanga also denied allegations being levelled against him.

"To be clear, this is not an appeal against the proceedings of the lower court. This is a stand-alone challenge on the constitutionality of the controversial statutory provision.

"It is on account of my doubt about the constitutionality of s 164 of the Criminal Code that I petition this honourable court for direct access.

"It appears most prudent and effective for me to raise the constitutional questions that form the basis of this application through the direct access to the Constitutional Court route, as opposed to other options available at law."