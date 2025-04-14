Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Wins Glen View South By-Election, Unseats 'Dead' Opposition After 25 Years

Zimbabwe's ruling party, Zanu PF has won the Glen View South by-election, marking a major political turning point, grabbing a parliamentary seat traditionally held by the opposition.

Zanu PF candidate Tsitsi Tranquility Tawomhera is now the Member of Parliament (MP)-elect after garnering an unassailable 3 404 votes, according to results from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) constituency elections officer Killian Gambe.

Tawomhera shrugged off competition from four other candidates: three independents -- Toenderai Chakaredza (993), George Makwangwaidze (681), Tungamirai Madzokere (234) -- and National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) candidate Perpetua Mukanda, who scrapped a paltry 77 votes. There were 44 rejected ballots.

Voter apathy characterised the plebiscite, with turnout pegged at 17,2% of Glen View South's registered voter population of 31 519.

The seat fell vacancy after the death of Grandmore Hakata.

Commenting on Zanu PF's by-election victory, award-winning journalist and political observer, Hopewell Chino'ono blamed the divided opposition for the result, suggesting the alternative is dead.

"Today, Glen View is in the hands of Zanu PF for the first time in 25 years--not because Zanu PF has done anything fantastic, but because it faces an opposition built around a popular personality, not ideas or a cause.

"Many of us think of ourselves as educated, but education is not the certificates we hold--it is the ability to use the knowledge we gained from school to think and compute ideas," said Chino'ono.

"What is happening today was predicted on this page in 2022; that without a structured opposition with a Constitution, Zanu PF would pounce.

But as usual, I was insulted and told about a plan called strategic ambiguity. What happened to the plan?

"Zanu PF will be in power with a huge majority post 2028 if things remain the way they are. Reality does not hero-worship personalities--it favours common sense.

"The reality of politics is that if it is hinged on personalities rather than ideas and a cause, the regime becomes stronger because it either buys or immobilises those personalities.

"The MDC survived as long as it did because Morgan Tsvangirai, for the most part, was not threatened by those more educated or more talented than him--he was secure. The pastor is not.

"Tsvangirai understood the importance of structures and of allowing leaders at various levels to be independent and strong.

"What you saw in Glen View is the beginning of the total end of the 1999 project," he added.

The current opposition leaders are the best thing that has ever happened to Zanu PF, Chino'ono opined.

"Why would you not want people who are hero-worshipped yet do nothing--who cannot even speak-out about corruption or draconian laws against the citizens?

"Whenever you see infighting in Zanu PF, it means there is no opposition to speak of. We are in the worst period Zimbabwe has experienced since 1999. The citizens must be told the truth; 2028 is gone save for a miracle!

"The opposition's emphasis on personalities rather than ideas and causes is a recurring issue that has weakened the opposition and strengthened the regime."

Chino'ono further stated that the lack of a clear and consistent message from the opposition on critical issues like corruption and draconian laws is a reflection of a failed leadership.

"It is strange that you have adults who defend the mediocrity of their leaders, it is mind boggling as it is sad to watch! It is like watching a man self-harm yet you can't do anything about it! Continue to fool yourselves!"