Zimbabwe: Holy Ten Forced Off Stage After Angry Fans Throw Missiles, Again!

13 April 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe hip-hopper Holy Ten continues to face rejection by fans after his act during Bling 4's album launch was cut short after the crowd started throwing objects at him.

The Saturday show was to launch Bling 4's new album titled 'Hosanna', and Holy Ten was a guest artist but the restless Chitungwiza crowd demanded hometown hero Voltz JT, prompting the former to leave stage after sensing danger.

This is not the first time revellers have subjected Holy Ten to ridicule. Recently, he had to flee a Kariba show with furious fans baying for his blood after reportedly coming late.

During the Chitungwiza debacle, the controversial rapper, who has lately aligned himself with ruling party Zanu PF, was forced off stage by a mob which started throwing cans at him. They were chanting NOP Makoni, the album title of his nemesis Voltz JT, which recently won an award at the National Arts Merits Awards (NAMA).

Holy Ten, also known as Mujaya (young man), has been at the centre of controversy over the past few weeks, from an interview that threw jabs at almost every socialite, including his wife, and celebrities like Eubert Angel, Sir Wicknell Chivayo, and Mudiwa Hood, who ultimately filed a police report leading to a warrant of arrest being issued.

