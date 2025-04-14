Namibia: Etosha National Park Recieves New Trucks Worth N$7 Million to Boost Anti-Poaching and Upkeep Efforts

13 April 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Environment and Tourism on Saturday handed over two trucks to aid with operations at Etosha National Park.

The new dropside and water tank trucks will be used for anti-poaching operations, road and fence maintenance, and the park's general maintenance.

Speaking at the handover event, environment minister Indileni Daniel said the vehicles will be instrumental in the country's anti-poaching efforts, the maintenance of tourist roads and fences, the creation and upkeep of firebreaks, and the overall management and preservation of the park.

The vehicles, a Mercedes-Benz 33 Series Dropside Truck and a Powerstar Chassis Cab Water Tank Truck, were procured by the ministry through the Game Products Trust Fund at a total cost of N$7 million.

"These trucks will significantly enhance our operational capacity by providing essential water supplies to anti-poaching patrols and staff in the field, supporting fence construction and maintenance teams, and facilitating road maintenance and firebreak creation to mitigate veld fires," Daniel said.

She said the vehicles will also support the general management of Etosha National Park.

"Where necessary, they may also be deployed to assist in other national parks and conservation areas," she said.

The minister urged the staff to ensure that the assets are used responsibly and well-maintained, as they play a key role in safeguarding the park.

